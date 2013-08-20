For regular updates on Thinkers50 news, ideas and events, subscribe to our monthly newsletter:

The Thinkers50 Ranking

The Thinkers50 global ranking of management thinkers is published every two years and is the essential guide to which thinkers and which ideas matter now.

Thinkers50 2019 Ranking

#1. W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne

Inventors of the ground-breaking “blue ocean strategy”, paving the way for organizations to break out of fixed market boundaries, and create a whole new space.  

#2. Roger Martin

#3. Amy Edmondson

#4. Alexander Osterwalder & Yves Pigneur

Alexander Osterwalder and Yves Pigneur

#5. Rita McGrath

#6. Daniel Pink

#7. Richard D’Aveni

#8. Erik Brynjolfsson & Andrew McAfee

#9. Scott D. Anthony

#10. Adam Grant

Adam Grant

#11. Simon Sinek

#12. Eric Ries

#13. Lynda Gratton

#14. Whitney Johnson

#15. Zhang Ruimin

#16. Hal Gregersen

#17. Liz Wiseman

#18. Herminia Ibarra

#19. Pankaj Ghemawat

#20. Martin Lindstrom

#21. Francesca Gino

#22. Linda Hill

#23. Steve Blank

#24. Subir Chowdhury

#25. Anil Gupta & Haiyan Wang

#26. Morten Hansen

#27. Nilofer Merchant

#28. Ming Zeng

#29. Michael D Watkins

#30. Rachel Botsman

Rachel Botsman

#31. Gary Hamel

Gary Hamel

#32. Erin Meyer

#33. Susan David

#34. Seth Godin

#35. Amy Cuddy

#36. Marshall Van Alstyne & Geoff Parker

#37. Gianpiero Petriglieri

Gianpiero Petriglieri

#38. Marcus Buckingham

#39. Frederic Laloux

#40. Gary P. Pisano

#41. Jim Collins

Jim Collins

#42. Sheena Iyengar

#43. Stew Friedman

#44. Sydney Finkelstein

#45. Julian Birkinshaw

#46. David Burkus

#47. Heidi Grant

#48. Dorie Clark

#49. Michael Jacobides

Michael Jacobides

#50. Tiffani Bova

Thinkers50 2017 Ranking

#1. Roger Martin

#2. Don Tapscott

Don Tapscott

#3. Clayton Christensen

#4. W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne

#5. Michael Porter

#6. Marshall Goldsmith

Marshall Goldsmith

#7. Alexander Osterwalder & Yves Pigneur

Alexander Osterwalder and Yves Pigneur

#8. Adam Grant

Adam Grant

#9. Richard D’Aveni

#10. Rita McGrath

#11. Daniel Pink

#12. Erik Brynjolfsson & Andrew McAfee

#13. Amy Edmondson

#14. Steve Blank

#15. Linda Hill

#16. Eric Ries

#17. Pankaj Ghemawat

#18. Simon Sinek

#19. Richard Florida

#20. Herminia Ibarra

#21. Vijay Govindarajan

Vijay Govindarajan

#22. Nilofer Merchant

#23. Sydney Finkelstein

#24. Hal Gregersen

#25. Hermann Simon

#26. Zhang Ruimin

#27. Subir Chowdhury

#28. Anil Gupta & Haiyan Wang

#29. Lynda Gratton

#30. Whitney Johnson

#31. Jim Collins

Jim Collins

#32. Gary Hamel

Gary Hamel

#33. Seth Godin

#34. Scott D. Anthony

#35. Liz Wiseman

#36. Martin Lindstrom

#37. Tammy Erickson

Tammy Erickson

#38. Stew Friedman

#39. Erin Meyer

#40. Susan David

#41. Morten Hansen

#42. Henry Chesbrough

#43. Amy Cuddy

#44. Jennifer Aaker

#45. Julian Birkinshaw

#46. Rachel Botsman

Rachel Botsman

#47. Gianpiero Petriglieri

Gianpiero Petriglieri

#48. David Burkus

#49. Francesca Gino

#50. Heidi Grant

Thinkers50 2015 Ranking

#1. Michael Porter

#2. Clayton Christensen

#3. W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne

#4. Don Tapscott

Don Tapscott

#5. Marshall Goldsmith

Marshall Goldsmith

#6. Linda Hill

#7. Roger Martin

#8. Herminia Ibarra

#9. Rita McGrath

#10. Daniel Pink

#11. Richard D’Aveni

#12. Eric Ries

#13. Vijay Govindarajan

Vijay Govindarajan

#14. Richard Florida

#15. Alexander Osterwalder & Yves Pigneur

Alexander Osterwalder and Yves Pigneur

#16. Amy Edmondson

#17. Jeffrey Pfeffer

#18. Martin Lindstrom

#19. Pankaj Ghemawat

#20. Steve Blank

#21. Teresa Amabile

#22. Daniel Goleman

#23. Seth Godin

#24. Henry Chesbrough

#25. Adam Grant

Adam Grant

#26. Erik Brynjolfsson & Andrew McAfee

#27. David Ulrich

Dave Ulrich

#28. Jim Collins

Jim Collins

#29. Stew Friedman

#30. Gary Hamel

Gary Hamel

#31. Lynda Gratton

#32. Sylvia Ann Hewlett

#33. Fons Trompenaars

#34. Morten Hansen

#35. Tammy Erickson

Tammy Erickson

#36. Jennifer Aaker

#37. John Kotter

#38. Zhang Ruimin

#39. Subir Chowdhury

#40. Nirmalya Kumar

#41. Sydney Finkelstein

#42. Julian Birkinshaw

#43. Liz Wiseman

#44. Doug Ready

Doug Ready

#45. Umair Haque

#46. Hal Gregersen

Hal Gregersen Catalytic questioner and global innovator, exploring how asking the right questions builds leadership and innovation, and drives purposeful change.  

#47. Anil Gupta

Anil K Gupta

#48. Nilofer Merchant

#49. Whitney Johnson

#50. Amy Cuddy

Thinkers50 2013 Ranking

#1. Clayton Christensen

#2. W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne

#3. Roger Martin

#4. Don Tapscott

#5. Vijay Govindarajan

#6. Rita McGrath

#7. Michael Porter

#8. Linda Hill

#9. Herminia Ibarra

#10. Marshall Goldsmith

#11. Pankaj Ghemawat

#12. Jim Collins

#13. Daniel Pink

#14. Lynda Gratton

#15. Amy Edmondson

#16. Sylvia Ann Hewlett

#17. Richard D’Aveni

#18. Gary Hamel

#19. Nirmalya Kumar

#20. Nitin Nohria

#21. Teresa Amabile

#22. Richard Rumelt

#23. Jeffrey Pfeffer

#24. Richard Florida

#25. A.G. Lafley

#26. Stew Friedman

#27. Morten Hansen

#28. Tammy Erickson

#29. David Ulrich

#30. Liu Chuanzhi

#31. John Kotter

#32. Chip Heath & Dan Heath

#33. Sheryl Sandberg

#34. Umair Haque

#35. Daniel Goleman

#36. Henry Chesbrough

#37. Julian Birkinshaw

#38. Subir Chowdhury

#39. Fons Trompenaars

#40. Chris Zook

 

#41. Sydney Finkelstein

#42. Anil Gupta

#43. Andrew Kakabadse

#44. Rakesh Khurana

#45. Celia De Anca

#46. Liz Wiseman

#47. Doug Ready

#48. Wang Shi

Thinkers50 2011 Ranking

#1. Clayton Christensen

#2. W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne

#3. Vijay Govindarajan

#4. Jim Collins

#5. Michael Porter

#6. Roger Martin

#7. Marshall Goldsmith

#8. Don Tapscott

#9. Malcolm Gladwell

#10. Sylvia Ann Hewlett

#11. Nitin Nohria

#12. Gary Hamel

#13. Linda Hill

#14. Seth Godin

#15. Teresa Amabile

#16. Rita McGrath

#17. Richard Rumelt

#18. Richard D’Aveni

#19. Jeffrey Pfeffer

#20. David Ulrich

#21. Tom Peters

#22. Rosabeth Moss Kanter

#23. Nirmalya Kumar

#24. Pankaj Ghemawat

#25. Herminia Ibarra

#26. Daniel Pink

#27. Henry Mintzberg

#28. Costas Markides

#29. Thomas Friedman

#30. Tammy Erickson

#31. John Kotter

#32. Amy Edmondson

#33. Kjell Nordström & Jonas Ridderstråle

#34. Howard Gardner

#35. Henry Chesbrough

#36. Daniel Goleman

#37. Vineet Nayar

#38. Rakesh Khurana

#39. Fons Trompenaars

#40. Ken Robinson

#41. Andrew Kakabadse

#42. Stew Friedman

#43. Adrian Slywotzky

#44. Stephen Covey

#45. Umair Haque

#46. Subir Chowdhury

Thinkers50 2009 Ranking

#1. CK Prahalad (1)

#2. Malcolm Gladwell (18)

#3. Paul Krugman (-)

#4. Steve Jobs (29)

#5. W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne (6)

#6. Muhammad Yunus (-)

#7. Bill Gates (2)

#8. Richard Branson (9)

#9. Philip Kotler (11)

#10. Gary Hamel (5)

#11. Michael Porter (4)

#12. Ratan Tata (-)

#13. Ram Charan (22)

#14. Marshall Goldsmith (34)

#15. S. (Kris) Gopalakrishnan (-)

#16. Howard Gardner (39)

#17. Jim Collins (10)

#18. Lynda Gratton (19)

#19. Tom Peters (7)

#20. Jack Welch (8)

#21. Eric Schmidt (-)

#22. Joseph Stiglitz (-)

#23. Kjell Nordström & Jonas Ridderstråle (13)

#24. Vijay Govindarajan (23)

#25. Marcus Buckingham (38)

#26. Richard D’Aveni (46)

#27. Rosabeth Moss Kanter (28)

#28. Clayton Christensen (25)

#29. Stephen Covey (15)

#30. Thomas Friedman (26)

#31. David Ulrich (42)

#32. Roger Martin (-)

#33. Henry Mintzberg (16)

#34. Daniel Goleman (37)

#35. Chris Anderson (-)

#36. Warren Bennis (24)

#37. Robert Kaplan & David Norton (12)

#38. Jeff Immelt (31)

#39. Don Tapscott (-)

#40. Nassim Nicholas Taleb (-)

#41. John Kotter (30)

#42. Niall Ferguson (-)

#43. Charles Handy (14)

#44. Rakesh Khurana (45)

#45. Manfred Kets De Vries (-)

#46. Tammy Erickson (-)

#47. Costas Markides (44)

#48. Barbara Kellerman (-)

#49. Rob Goffee & Gareth Jones (32)

#50. Jimmy Wales (-)

Thinkers50 2007 Ranking

#1. CK Prahalad (3)

#2. Bill Gates (2)

#3. Alan Greenspan (35)

#4. Michael Porter (1)

#5. Gary Hamel (14)

#6. W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne (15)

#7. Tom Peters (4)

#8. Jack Welch (5)

#9. Richard Branson (11)

#10. Jim Collins (6)

#11. Philip Kotler (7)

#12. Robert Kaplan & David Norton (22)

#13. Kjell Nordström & Jonas Ridderstråle (9)

#14. Charles Handy (10)

#15. Stephen Covey (18)

#16. Henry Mintzberg (8)

#17. Thomas A. Stewart (13)

#18. Malcolm Gladwell (31)

#19. Lynda Gratton (34)

#20. Donald Trump (-)

#21. Scott Adams (12)

#22. Ram Charan (24)

#23. Vijay Govindarajan (30)

#24. Warren Bennis (27)

#25. Clayton Christensen (21)

#26. Thomas Friedman (-)

#27. Kenichi Ohmae (16)

#28. Rosabeth Moss Kanter (19)

#29. Steve Jobs (-)

#30. John Kotter (-)

#31. Jeff Immelt (-)

#32. Rob Goffee & Gareth Jones (45)

#33. Adrian Slywotzky (-)

#34. Marshall Goldsmith (-)

#35. Bill George (-)

#36. Larry Bossidy (48)

#37. Daniel Goleman (42)

#38. Marcus Buckingham (-)

#39. Howard Gardner (-)

#40. Edward de Bono (20)

#41. Al Gore (-)

#42. David Ulrich (-)

#43. Seth Godin (-)

#44. Costas Markides (49)

#45. Rakesh Khurana (33)

#46. Richard D’Aveni (-)

#47. Peter Senge (23)

#48. Chris Argyris (28)

#49. Jeffrey Pfeffer (-)

#50. Chris Zook (-)

Thinkers50 2005 Ranking

#1. Michael Porter (2)

#2. Bill Gates (20)

#3. CK Prahalad (12)

#4. Tom Peters (3)

#5. Jack Welch (8)

#6. Jim Collins (10)

#7. Philip Kotler (6)

#8. Henry Mintzberg (7)

#9. Kjell Nordström & Jonas Ridderstråle (21)

#10. Charles Handy (5)

#11. Richard Branson (34)

#12. Scott Adams (27)

#13. Thomas A. Stewart (37)

#14. Gary Hamel (4)

#15. W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne (31)

#16. Kenichi Ohmae (19)

#17. Patrick Dixon (46)

#18. Stephen Covey (16)

#19. Rosabeth Moss Kanter (9)

#20. Edward de Bono (35)

#21. Clayton Christensen (22)

#22. Robert Kaplan & David Norton (15)

#23. Peter Senge (14)

#24. Ram Charan (-)

#25. Fons Trompenaars (50)

#26. Russ Ackoff (-)

#27. Warren Bennis (13)

#28. Chris Argyris (18)

#29. Michael Dell (33)

#30. Vijay Govindarajan (-)

#31. Malcolm Gladwell (-)

#32. Manfred Kets De Vries (43)

#33. Rakesh Khurana (-)

#34. Lynda Gratton (41)

#35. Alan Greenspan (42)

#36. Edgar H Schein (17)

#37. Ricardo Semler (36)

#38. Don Peppers (48)

#39. Paul Krugman (40)

#40. Jeff Bezos (39)

#41. Andy Grove (26)

#42. Daniel Goleman (29)

#43. Leif Edvinsson (-)

#44. Jim Champy (25)

#45. Rob Goffee & Gareth Jones (-)

#46. Naomi Klein (30)

#47. Geert Hofstede (47)

#48. Larry Bossidy (-)

#49. Costas Markides (-)

#50. Geoffrey Moore (38)

Thinkers50 2003 Ranking

#1. Peter Drucker (1)

#2. Michael Porter (3)

#3. Tom Peters (5)

#4. Gary Hamel (4)

#5. Charles Handy (2)

#6. Philip Kotler (10)

#7. Henry Mintzberg (7)

#8. Jack Welch (6)

#9. Rosabeth Moss Kanter (14)

#10. Jim Collins (-)

#11. Sumantra Ghoshal (12)

#12. CK Prahalad (8)

#13. Warren Bennis (13)

#14. Peter Senge (11)

#15. Robert Kaplan & David Norton (15)

#16. Stephen Covey (18)

#17. Edgar H Schein (21)

#18. Chris Argyris (26)

#19. Kenichi Ohmae (22)

#20. Bill Gates (9)

#21. Kjell Nordström & Jonas Ridderstråle (17)

#22. Clayton Christensen (39)

#23. John Kotter (40)

#24. Nicholas Negroponte (16)

#25. Jim Champy (-)

#26. Andy Grove (24)

#27. Scott Adams (31)

#28. Richard Pascale (34)

#29. Daniel Goleman (-)

#30. Naomi Klein (-)

#31. W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne (-)

#32. Don Tapscott (32)

#33. Michael Dell (25)

#34. Richard Branson (29)

#35. Edward de Bono (33)

#36. Ricardo Semler (-)

#37. Thomas A. Stewart (46)

#38. Geoffrey Moore (41)

#39. Jeff Bezos (30)

#40. Paul Krugman (-)

#41. Lynda Gratton (-)

#42. Alan Greenspan (28)

#43. Manfred Kets De Vries (-)

#44. Robert Waterman (-)

#45. Watts Wacker (47)

#46. Patrick Dixon (-)

#47. Geert Hofstede (48)

#48. Don Peppers (-)

#49. Stan Davis (-)

#50. Fons Trompenaars (-)

Thinkers50 2001 Ranking

#1. Peter Drucker

#2. Charles Handy

#3. Michael Porter

#4. Gary Hamel

#5. Tom Peters

#6. Jack Welch

#7. Henry Mintzberg

#8. CK Prahalad

#9. Bill Gates

#10. Philip Kotler

#11. Peter Senge

#12. Sumantra Ghoshal

#13. Warren Bennis

#14. Rosabeth Moss Kanter

#15. Robert Kaplan & David Norton

#16. Nicholas Negroponte

#17. Kjell Nordström & Jonas Ridderstråle

#18. Stephen Covey

#19. Percy Barnevik

#20.Jerry Porras & James Collins

#21. Edgar H Schein

#22. Kenichi Ohmae

#23. James Champy & Michael Hammer

#24. Andy Grove

#25. Michael Dell

#26. Chris Argyris

#27. H Igor Ansoff

#28. Alan Greenspan

#29. Richard Branson

#30. Jeff Bezos

#31. Scott Adams

#32. Don Tapscott

#33. Edward de Bono

#34. Richard Pascale

#35. John Chambers

#36. Kevin Kelly

#37. John Harvey-Jones

#38. Lee Iacocca

#39. Clayton Christensen

#40. John Kotter

#41. Geoffrey Moore

#42. Herbert Simon

#43. Nelson Mandela

#44. Fons Trompenaars & Charles Hampden-Turner

#45. Chris Locke et al

#46. Thomas A. Stewart

#47. Watts Wacker

#48. Geert Hofstede

#49. Herb Kelleher

#50. Meg Whitman

